DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Update

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the February 11th total of 110,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 180.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DNACF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DeNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DeNA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

DeNA stock remained flat at $$18.63 during trading on Friday. DeNA has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $20.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

