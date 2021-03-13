DePay Price Reaches $4.36 (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One DePay coin can now be bought for $4.36 or 0.00007282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DePay has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. DePay has a total market cap of $13.19 million and approximately $61,813.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $276.95 or 0.00462357 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00062670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00049029 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00069098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00079575 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.08 or 0.00532692 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011416 BTC.

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,024,649 coins.

