DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Short Interest Update

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the February 11th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$7.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

Get DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.