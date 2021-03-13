DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Down 73.1% in February

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the February 11th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:DFDDF remained flat at $$30.98 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.98. DFDS A/S has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $47.20.
About DFDS A/S
See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DFDS A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFDS A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.