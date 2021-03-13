DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Down 73.1% in February

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the February 11th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:DFDDF remained flat at $$30.98 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.98. DFDS A/S has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $47.20.

About DFDS A/S

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, forest and paper products, metals, and chemicals; and operates passenger ships for passengers with own cars, mini cruises, business conferences, and tour operators.

