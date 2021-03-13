Digitex Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.83 Million (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Digitex has a total market cap of $4.37 million and $1.83 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digitex has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One Digitex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00048225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.17 or 0.00655472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00066002 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00025084 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00035626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

Digitex (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

