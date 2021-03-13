Dimecoin (DIME) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and $760.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00008077 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001870 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003650 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.39 or 0.00165929 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

