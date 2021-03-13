DistX (DISTX) Trading 7.5% Higher This Week

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last week, DistX has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One DistX token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. DistX has a total market cap of $52,377.09 and $36,069.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.54 or 0.00461449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00062785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00052271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00069599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00084480 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $310.82 or 0.00516789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012317 BTC.

About DistX

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 tokens. The official website for DistX is www.distx.io

