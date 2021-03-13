DMarket Price Up 17.5% Over Last Week (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. One DMarket token can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001123 BTC on popular exchanges. DMarket has a market cap of $39.12 million and approximately $11.77 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00048116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.04 or 0.00651927 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00066118 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00025168 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00035439 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket (DMT) is a token. It launched on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DMarket

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

