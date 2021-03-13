Dodge & Cox Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dodge & Cox reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,438 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 31,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 104,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Pfizer by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,578,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,839,000 after acquiring an additional 972,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

PFE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.88. 354,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,941,059. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

