Dodge & Cox Raises Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 983.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,238 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Unilever by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after buying an additional 11,322 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Unilever by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 890,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,931,000 after buying an additional 65,765 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Unilever by 11.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Unilever by 108.2% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $55.00. 91,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,437. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $63.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

