Dodge & Cox Sells 11,506,174 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Dodge & Cox lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 77.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,315,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,506,174 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned about 0.13% of AstraZeneca worth $165,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $48.42. 477,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,801,847. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 106.29%.

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

