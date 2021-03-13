Dodge & Cox Sells 14,392 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Dodge & Cox trimmed its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,392 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $7,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $479,558,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 24,305.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,732,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,151,000 after buying an additional 1,725,653 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,737,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,022,000 after buying an additional 1,662,088 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after buying an additional 1,309,393 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,747,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MXIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.35.

Shares of MXIM traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.94. The company had a trading volume of 38,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,853. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.12 and a 200-day moving average of $81.49. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

