Dodge & Cox Sells 3,275 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dodge & Cox trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 88.4% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 11,633.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 2,280,278 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in Danaher by 40.9% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,667,000 after buying an additional 14,384 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 28.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,900. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $153.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.80.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

