Dodge & Cox Sells 511 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Dodge & Cox lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after acquiring an additional 634,410 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after acquiring an additional 611,594 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,762,000 after acquiring an additional 467,671 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.40.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $6.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.58. The stock had a trading volume of 150,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,812. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.36 and its 200-day moving average is $175.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $226.67.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

