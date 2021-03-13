Dodge & Cox Trims Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dodge & Cox lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,117 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Adobe by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $6.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $444.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $480.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.77.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

