Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 359,278 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.43% of Donaldson worth $30,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 2.1% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Shares of DCI opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.45. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $62.70.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

In related news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.