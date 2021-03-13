DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the February 11th total of 199,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of XPOA stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. DPCM Capital has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $11.96.

Get DPCM Capital alerts:

About DPCM Capital

DPCM Capital, Inc focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for DPCM Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DPCM Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.