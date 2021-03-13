DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the February 11th total of 199,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of XPOA stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. DPCM Capital has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $11.96.
About DPCM Capital
