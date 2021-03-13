DragonVein (DVC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.70 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. DragonVein has a total market cap of $9.58 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein token can now be bought for $0.0625 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded up 46.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,275.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $598.46 or 0.00976674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.18 or 0.00354432 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00031222 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000790 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

DragonVein Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

