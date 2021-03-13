DragonVein (DVC) Trading 36.4% Higher This Week

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 13th. During the last week, DragonVein has traded 36.4% higher against the US dollar. One DragonVein token can currently be purchased for $0.0585 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. DragonVein has a total market cap of $8.97 million and $7.09 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,908.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.99 or 0.00944760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.61 or 0.00323178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00027541 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000768 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 111.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000427 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

DragonVein Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.