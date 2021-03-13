DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Trading Up 116.6% Over Last Week

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded up 40.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded 116.6% higher against the US dollar. DSLA Protocol has a total market cap of $41.91 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00048732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.31 or 0.00662600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00066201 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00037825 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00025228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Coin Profile

DSLA Protocol (DSLA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,382,209,586 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

DSLA Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

