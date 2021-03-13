DSM Capital Partners LLC Acquires 3,670 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.61.

NYSE UPS opened at $167.69 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.77. The stock has a market cap of $145.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

