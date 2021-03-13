DubaiCoin Trading Down 12.6% This Week (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $1,257.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00016296 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009922 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005459 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008026 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.