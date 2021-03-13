Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Holdings Decreased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,603 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 5.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $43.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.06.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 70.83%.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

