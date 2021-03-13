Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,975,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151,867 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.88% of Duke Realty worth $278,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $1,196,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $878,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 750,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,978,000 after purchasing an additional 36,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 394.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 83,239 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

In other news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.64.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $40.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $43.45. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.83%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.