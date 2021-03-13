DXI Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

DXI Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DXIEF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794. DXI Capital has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38.
DXI Capital Company Profile
Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?
Receive News & Ratings for DXI Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXI Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.