DXI Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

DXI Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DXIEF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794. DXI Capital has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38.

DXI Capital Corp. does not have signification operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in North America. The company was formerly known as DXI Energy Inc and changed its name to DXI Capital Corp. in September 2020. DXI Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

