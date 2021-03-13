dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the February 11th total of 175,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DYFSF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.43. 46,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,729. dynaCERT has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47.

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patented and patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

