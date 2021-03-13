Dynamite (DYNMT) Market Capitalization Achieves $139,094.47

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Dynamite has a market cap of $139,094.47 and $101,327.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dynamite has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000611 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00061457 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001794 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000642 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 791,987 coins and its circulating supply is 371,151 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars.

