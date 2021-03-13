E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Down 51.4% in February

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the February 11th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

E.On stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. 25,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,130. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. E.On has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EONGY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of E.On from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

