E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Down 51.4% in February

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the February 11th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

E.On stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. 25,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,130. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. E.On has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EONGY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of E.On from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.