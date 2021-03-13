Earnbase Price Tops $10.36 (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Earnbase token can now be purchased for $10.36 or 0.00016887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Earnbase has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Earnbase has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $6,205.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.37 or 0.00445702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00060716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00051220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00090146 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00068031 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.62 or 0.00522754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,468 tokens. The official website for Earnbase is earnbase.org . The official message board for Earnbase is earnbasefinance.medium.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earnbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Earnbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

