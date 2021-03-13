Earneo Market Cap Hits $6.08 Million (RNO)

Earneo (CURRENCY:RNO) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Earneo has a market cap of $6.08 million and $17,434.00 worth of Earneo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Earneo has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Earneo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000290 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00062378 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001804 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000542 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Earneo

Earneo (CRYPTO:RNO) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. Earneo’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,552,776 tokens. Earneo’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Earneo is www.earneo.io . The official message board for Earneo is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1

Earneo Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earneo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earneo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Earneo using one of the exchanges listed above.

