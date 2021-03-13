East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,729 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.36% of East West Bancorp worth $25,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,776.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,175,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,533 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,082,000 after buying an additional 941,966 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2,828.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 616,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,247,000 after buying an additional 595,156 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,794,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,717,000 after buying an additional 469,933 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $12,279,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $76.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $77.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $90,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,438 shares of company stock valued at $664,035 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EWBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.