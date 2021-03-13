Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Position Reduced by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3,495.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,888,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585,391 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,544,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,287,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $947,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,475 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 495.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,302,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,608,000 after buying an additional 1,083,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 30.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,195,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,364,000 after buying an additional 276,131 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at $35,362,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

EMN opened at $117.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.30. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $119.01.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.