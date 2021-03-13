Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 111.8% from the February 11th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, insider Keith Quinton purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,032. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE EOI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.81. 96,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,476. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $16.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

