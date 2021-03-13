Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the February 11th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 418,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 221,655 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $709,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.24. 89,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,725. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $13.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

