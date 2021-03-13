Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the February 11th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.61. 86,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,900. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.69. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $13.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 881,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 61,787 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

