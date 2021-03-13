ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Short Interest Update

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 403,300 shares, a growth of 119.3% from the February 11th total of 183,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.5 days.

A number of research firms have commented on ECNCF. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of ECNCF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.62. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,964. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

