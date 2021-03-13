Edgar Lomax Co. VA Has $14.59 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $279,217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,015,000 after buying an additional 1,386,337 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $4.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.97. The stock had a trading volume of 82,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,229. The company has a market capitalization of $160.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.79 and its 200 day moving average is $158.08. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $181.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

