Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Shares in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 91,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.73.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $54.75 on Thursday. L Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $57.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day moving average is $38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other L Brands news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.