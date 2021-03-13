Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 42,069 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $56.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.78.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.