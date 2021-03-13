Edgestream Partners L.P. Cuts Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 57,128 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 163.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 616.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.79.

Shares of PPG stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $146.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.05. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $153.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

