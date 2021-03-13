Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $1.91 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,296 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,405,063,000 after acquiring an additional 227,199 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 123.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after purchasing an additional 204,866 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 116.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,460,000 after purchasing an additional 83,783 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 232,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,867,000 after buying an additional 78,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 879.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,116,000 after buying an additional 78,311 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $390.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,474. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $427.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.85.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

