Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $2.90 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,944 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,615,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,861,000 after buying an additional 252,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,055,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,356,000 after buying an additional 265,550 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,160,000 after buying an additional 1,168,898 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,103,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,236,000 after buying an additional 37,093 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,593,000 after buying an additional 784,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $62.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day moving average of $66.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

