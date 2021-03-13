Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $1.48 Million in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,879,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,839,000 after purchasing an additional 250,539 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in CSX by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,568,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,814,000 after acquiring an additional 578,571 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,234,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,262,000 after acquiring an additional 96,187 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in CSX by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,823,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,282,000 after acquiring an additional 348,319 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CSX by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,997,000 after acquiring an additional 255,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

CSX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.76. 84,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,945,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $97.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

