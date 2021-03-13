Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $2.38 Million in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $75.11 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $77.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average is $48.81. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of -144.44 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.