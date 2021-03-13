Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $3.60 Million in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,630 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 1,708.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of SAP opened at $125.93 on Thursday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.74 and its 200 day moving average is $134.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $154.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC raised shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

