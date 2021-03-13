Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 3,569 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $114,322,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $108,613,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,059 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,722,000 after purchasing an additional 749,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,817,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $258,408,000 after purchasing an additional 727,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.39. 1,016,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,783,398. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.07.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

