Edgestream Partners L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 81.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 116,018 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Garmin by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRMN opened at $126.89 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $133.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.78.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $282,838.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,004. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

