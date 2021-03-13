Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $1.13 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.65.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.20. The company had a trading volume of 21,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,536. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $170.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,001.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.89.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

