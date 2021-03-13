Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $102.90 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.87 and a 12 month high of $111.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.92, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 22.79%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

