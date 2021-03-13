Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.28% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,312. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.10.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

EPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

